Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 6,545 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,535,000 after purchasing an additional 568,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,249,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 339,529 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,796,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after buying an additional 185,262 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $1,659,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,936.80. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,181,258.26. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

