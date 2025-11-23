The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust $GGZ Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 227.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 132.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 51.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 1.7%

GGZ stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 750,000 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.