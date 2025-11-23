Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 873 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,022,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $149,963,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 79,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,868.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,797.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,893.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.75.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

