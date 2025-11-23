Private Management Group Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,867,314,000 after acquiring an additional 375,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 64.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average of $164.78. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.14 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

