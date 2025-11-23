The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.15 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

