Private Management Group Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

