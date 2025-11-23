United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,142 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 415,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

