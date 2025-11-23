Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Q2 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ANB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Q2 by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $71.98 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

