iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.60 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

