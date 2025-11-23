Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,341 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 653.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

About Liberty Broadband



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

