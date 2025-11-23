Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,556,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,242,000 after buying an additional 349,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,766,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,599,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,683,000 after purchasing an additional 346,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.