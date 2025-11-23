Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $235,000 Investment in On Holding AG $ONON

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 3,392.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in ON by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

