Private Management Group Inc. Sells 8,277 Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. $NML

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 16,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NML stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 418,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,885.35. This trade represents a 10.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.