Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $244,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $234.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.05. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $584.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.