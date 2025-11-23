Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,591 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $316,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MetLife Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:MET opened at $75.00 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

