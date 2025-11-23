Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.