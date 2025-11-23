Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,620 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $233,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $280,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,584,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,266,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,127,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.