Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,756 Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,848 shares of company stock valued at $32,674,712. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

