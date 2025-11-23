Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Workday by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

