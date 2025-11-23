MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,073.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VUSB stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

