AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $238.01 and last traded at $236.12. 7,984,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 6,394,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.45.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $56,430,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

