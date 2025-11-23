Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3,356.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 94,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.