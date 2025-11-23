MAI Capital Management Buys 704 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 480,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,108,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 702.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $290.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $292.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average of $270.39.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

