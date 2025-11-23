MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after purchasing an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,391 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $77,096,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,328,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE IQV opened at $225.09 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.06.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.