MAI Capital Management Has $3.28 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $370,272,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after buying an additional 1,627,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,475,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,845,000 after buying an additional 1,246,467 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

