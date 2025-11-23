Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 57,679 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $157.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.23, a PEG ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,132,226 shares of company stock valued at $333,155,098. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

