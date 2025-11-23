Geoffrey Gander Acquires 352,937 Shares of Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR) Stock

Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX:JPR – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Gander bought 352,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,235.17.

Geoffrey Gander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Geoffrey Gander acquired 1,000,000 shares of Jupiter Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00.

Jupiter Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 507.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Jupiter Energy

Jupiter Energy Limited engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Kazakhstan. It owns a 100% interest in Block 31, an exploration permit covering an area of 123 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Basin, West Kazakhstan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

