Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in MSCI by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in MSCI by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

MSCI opened at $562.03 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.90 and a 200-day moving average of $563.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

