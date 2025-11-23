NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NXPI opened at $191.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

