5,772 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 201.9% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 665,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.