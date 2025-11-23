Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in APA Corporation $APA

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in APA by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $22,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,893 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,961 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at $17,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 2.4%

APA opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. APA Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.