Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE SNX opened at $146.11 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,623.21. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,264,033 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

