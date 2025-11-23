Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Roblox worth $91,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 73.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roblox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roblox by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $251,144.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 275,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,783,939.52. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 297,297 shares of company stock worth $34,932,463 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.