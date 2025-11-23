Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Roblox worth $91,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 73.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roblox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roblox by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $251,144.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 275,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,783,939.52. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 297,297 shares of company stock worth $34,932,463 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roblox from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.