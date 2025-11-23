2,022 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 5,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in EPAM Systems by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $2,582,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $180.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,943.20. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,611 shares of company stock worth $789,132 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

