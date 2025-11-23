Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $449,000 in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 21.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CarMax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $35.38 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.54.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

