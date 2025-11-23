Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 591.6% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the second quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

