Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 22.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.68.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

