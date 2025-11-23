Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd Has $42,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

