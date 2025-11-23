Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 609 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Booking worth $1,289,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,139.21.

Booking Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,768.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,182.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,400.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 717 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,510. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

