Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Quanta Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after acquiring an additional 401,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $430.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $469.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.33 and its 200-day moving average is $390.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

