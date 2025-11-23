SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,610 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $223,247,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,598,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 978.8% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after buying an additional 910,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 4,997.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 420,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,630,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after buying an additional 400,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,713.16. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $3,337,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,640.56. This trade represents a 47.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $67.73 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

