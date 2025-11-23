Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 23.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

WLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

