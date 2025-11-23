Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,960 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

