Sfmg LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Sfmg LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,192.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

