Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.58 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.64.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

