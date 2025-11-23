iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

