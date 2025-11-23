Sfmg LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 321 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 25,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $774.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $786.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

