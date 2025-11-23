Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Bought by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

JCI stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

