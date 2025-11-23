MGM Resorts International $MGM Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $62.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 5.8%

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 203.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.