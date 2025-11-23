Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after buying an additional 457,052 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average is $298.94. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

